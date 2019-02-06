Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Comprehensive school details now a click away

The database has information about 15,441 schools, 45,29,662 students, 1,81,290 teaching staff and 21,466 non-teaching staffs.  

Published: 06th February 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Illus  Express

By Express News Service

 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The schools and the public can now view the details of Government-aided and un-aided schools, from Class 1 to 12 in the state through the school data bank 'Sametham' (sametham.kite.gov.in). This has been developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). It will be officially launched on February 20 once the verification is complete.

The database has information about 15,441 schools, 45,29,662 students, 1,81,290 teaching staff and 21,466 non-teaching staffs.  "With the launch of the portal, not only schools but the public can also verify the information. This decision was taken to make the information more accessible instead of the manual checking which was time-consuming," said K Anvar Sadath, executive director, KITE.

 As many as 23 basic details and 51 physical infrastructure of each school is available. You can also search for Lower, Upper, Higher Secondary, High School and Vocational Higher Secondary schools through the 'Schools-Section'. In addition, there is also 'Schools-District' option to view the district-wise list of all schools. Moreover, all the information can be searched using the 'Advanced School Search' option. 

"Earlier, nobody had access to this sort of information. This portal will help in giving the necessary information and keep a record of details of all the schools across the state," said KC Harikrishnan, general secretary, Kerala State Teachers Association. He also said that the portal has already been given to the schools for verification after which it will be launched officially.

 When that happens, physical data for any school enquiry is not required and it will also enable departments to make their activities transparent. Schools need not provide any specific information for Sametham as the data will be pulled out from the Sampoorna School management software in case of schools up to high schools whereas the information of secondary schools can be taken from their admission portal.

aBOUT sAMETHAM
As many as 23 basic details and 51 physical infrastructure of each school is available. You can also search for Lower, Upper, Higher Secondary, High School and Vocational Higher Secondary schools through the 'Schools-Section'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sametham Comprehensive school details

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp