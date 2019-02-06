Comprehensive school details now a click away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The schools and the public can now view the details of Government-aided and un-aided schools, from Class 1 to 12 in the state through the school data bank 'Sametham' (sametham.kite.gov.in). This has been developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). It will be officially launched on February 20 once the verification is complete.

The database has information about 15,441 schools, 45,29,662 students, 1,81,290 teaching staff and 21,466 non-teaching staffs. "With the launch of the portal, not only schools but the public can also verify the information. This decision was taken to make the information more accessible instead of the manual checking which was time-consuming," said K Anvar Sadath, executive director, KITE.

As many as 23 basic details and 51 physical infrastructure of each school is available. You can also search for Lower, Upper, Higher Secondary, High School and Vocational Higher Secondary schools through the 'Schools-Section'. In addition, there is also 'Schools-District' option to view the district-wise list of all schools. Moreover, all the information can be searched using the 'Advanced School Search' option.

"Earlier, nobody had access to this sort of information. This portal will help in giving the necessary information and keep a record of details of all the schools across the state," said KC Harikrishnan, general secretary, Kerala State Teachers Association. He also said that the portal has already been given to the schools for verification after which it will be launched officially.

When that happens, physical data for any school enquiry is not required and it will also enable departments to make their activities transparent. Schools need not provide any specific information for Sametham as the data will be pulled out from the Sampoorna School management software in case of schools up to high schools whereas the information of secondary schools can be taken from their admission portal.

