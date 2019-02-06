Debate over plan fund at council meeting  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation witnessed a heated debate on the distribution of plan fund amount for the waste management project in the council meeting held on Tuesday. The Corporation had allotted an amount of Rs 2.85 crore in the year 2016-17 from its development fund to the Corporation’s health committee for source-level waste management project.

“By paying an amount of Rs 1,800 per unit to the accredited agency IRTC Palakkad, the Corporation has launched a plan to establish 15,833 kitchen bin units at an estimated cost of Rs 2.84 crore. And as of now, it has established 8,600 Bio-composter kitchen bin at a cost of Rs 1.53 crore,” said health committee standing chairperson K Sreekumar.

Meanwhile, the BJP councillor Karamana Ajith alleged the chairperson stating these figures are only on papers and no unit has been established as per the said figures. “As many wards including my ward have been allotted one kitchen bin,” said Ajith. Responding to which Mayor V K Prasanth said before levelling such corruption charges the councillor should submit the proofs in the council. Six students from various schools have been selected for higher secondary entrance training, said C Sudharsanan.