Discrimination towards students of recognised schools not acceptable: K Raju

The discrimination towards the students studying in the management schools, which are recognised by the government, cannot be accepted, Forest Minister K Raju said here on Tuesday.

Kerala Minister K Raju (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The discrimination towards the students studying in the management schools, which are recognised by the government, cannot be accepted, Forest Minister K Raju said here on Tuesday. He was inaugurating the 46th state conference of Kerala Recognised School Management Association in Thiruvananthapuram. “ The government is ready to open discussions on this issue.

The aided schools are part of the state’s general education. The LDF Government has no enmity towards aided schools even though we have some difference of opinion with certain policies of aided schools. But that can be resolved.

The aim of government schools is to reach the level of aided schools which are performing well at all aspects,” Raju said. The association president V K Jayakumar presided over the function while general secretary K K Shahjahan, Treasurer F R Solomon, working president Mohammed Haji and other office bearers spoke on the occasion. 

K Raju Discrimination towards students

