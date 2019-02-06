Jammu and Kashmir students visit Governor P Sathasivam

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The students should be taught Hindi and English apart from Urdu which will help them get jobs outside Jammu, the Governor said.

P Sathasivam

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A ‘Bharat Darshan’ Yathra delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, including students, visited  Governor P Sathasivam and interacted with him at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. As many as 36 students and four teachers led by the CRPF reached the state as part of understanding various cultures and traditions in the country.  

The students should be taught Hindi and English apart from Urdu which will help them get jobs outside Jammu, the Governor said. The Governor also talked to the students about the climate, dressing, education and art forms of the state. CRPF DIG Mathew A John and other officers accompanied the students. 

NCC cadets 
The Governor accorded a reception to the NCC cadets and officers who returned to the state after attending the Republic Day function in Delhi at a function held in the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The NCC training is helpful for the cadets in their lifestyle, character formation and health, he said. It would also be helpful while looking for employment, he added.

The Governor also praised the cadets who excelled in various Republic Day contests. The students also shared their experience with the Governor. A delegation comprising 37 girls and 74 boys under the Kerala Lakshadweep directorate visited the Governor. 

