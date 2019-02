By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide near his residence at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, said the Fort Police.

Harisree, an auto driver by profession, was found hanging from a tree near his house in the morning.

The Fort Police have filed a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC in connection with the death.