Opposition accuses government for delay in financial assistance to Ockhi victims

However, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma criticised the opposition for not studying the status of the government's financial assistance and relief towards affected families.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that several promises offered by the government are yet to be fulfilled, V S Sivakumar MLA blamed the fisheries department for its irresponsible attitude towards Ockhi victims. The MLA, in the Assembly on Tuesday, said the government failed to spend the Ockhi fund released by the Centre and several eligible fishermen have not received any financial assistance.

However, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma criticised the opposition for not studying the status of the government's financial assistance and relief towards affected families. She said the government had given all the assistance to the affected families and the opposition is beating around the bush." The members of the family below 40 years of age were given jobs at the net-making unit of Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed).

 The government has also provided facilities for the education of children as per the guidelines of the education department. The steps have been taken to rehabilitate people in the areas where the rough sea has been wreaking havoc in an apartment at Muttathara," Mercykutty Amma said. 

 Replying to the submission, she also said the fisherfolk receive insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh if they die at sea during fishing. A draft fisheries policy has been approved by the govt and the policy includes provisions to enhance the insurance benefits for fish workers. 

