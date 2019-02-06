Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police station attack: Kerala HC seeks government view on plea seeking probe

The activists pelted stones at the police station, causing loss to public property to the tune of Rs 2,000.

Published: 06th February 2019

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a directive to conduct a proper investigation into the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police station attack case involving DYFI activists and to arrest the accused persons. The court posted the hearing of the case to February 15.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by advocate M Muneer of Thiruvananthapuram, who said a group of DYFI activists attacked the police station after they were denied permission to meet two youths in police custody in connection with a case registered under the POCSO Act. 

The activists pelted stones at the police station, causing loss to public property to the tune of `2,000. They also obstructed the police from discharging their official duty, the plea stated.During the probe into the case, a police team headed by IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John, raided the CPM district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram, based on a tip-off the accused were hiding there. 

However, the police could not arrest the accused from the office, the plea stated. The petitioner alleged the search details were leaked out by police personnel to party leaders. Soon after the incident, Chaitra was relieved from her additional charge and an inquiry was ordered against her by the ADGP South Zone. The Chief Minister and the party leaders also came out against her, it stated.

DYFI activists Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

