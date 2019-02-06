Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Raju Narayana Swamy faces political pressure to reinstate suspended officer

The two officers -  Hemachandra and Simi Thomas - were chargesheeted for major penalty.

Published: 06th February 2019

Raju Narayana Swamy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of receiving death threats from a colleague for taking action against him, Coconut Development Board chairman Raju Narayana Swamy is now facing political pressure to reinstate a suspended officer. In the latest turn of events, a Union Cabinet Minister holding a different portfolio sent him an official letter in this regard.

The senior IAS officer received death threats from a colleague last December for taking action against employees facing corruption charges. Swamy had even lodged a complaint with the Union Agriculture ministry in this regard. It was in December Swamy had suspended Hemachandra, director, Regional Office, Bengaluru, after an internal inquiry unearthed certain misappropriation of funds.

The internal probe was carried out, following a communication from the CBI to the Agriculture Ministry, regarding misuse of government funds, granted by the Union ministry to the Karnataka State Coconut Development Board for providing assistance to SC/ST coconut growers. “Funds meant for SC/ST have been misused by two officers. We had recommended a CBI inquiry against these two to the Union Agriculture Ministry. The Ministry is yet to recommend the same.

The two officers -  Hemachandra and Simi Thomas - were chargesheeted for major penalty. We also ordered the equipment that was distributed be taken back from the ineligible and redistributed to eligible beneficiaries, for which we have sought intervention from the state government through District Collectors,” Swamy told Express.

In the latest development, the Coconut Development Board chairman received a letter from D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation, who forwarded another letter from the Karnataka State Coconut Farmers Producers Companies Consortium, which demanded the suspension of the two officers be revoked. Forwarding the letter which claims that “The allegations made against the officers are not true,” the Union Minister said the letter was ‘self-explanatory’ and asked the Coconut Board chairman to do the needful.

