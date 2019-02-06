Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Smart Trivandrum app proves to be damp squib

The users who installed the app have uninstalled it.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the 'Smart Trivandrum' application was introduced in December with a promise to address the littering issues in the city, the City Corporation has not received any littering reports from the public via the app till date. According to the Corporation officials, residents welcomed the app with great enthusiasm initially. More than 3,700 downloads were also recorded. "It is sad we did not receive any littering reports via the app, but we hope to receive the reports soon," said a higher health official.

The users who installed the app have uninstalled it. "The app is not functioning properly at times. I did not find the app useful. All the facilities provided in the app are available online and I do not wish to waste the 9.2 MB of my mobile storage," said Shyam Prasad, a resident of Sasthamangalam ward. 

T Alexander, corporation health supervisor, said they had rectified the errors in the app according to the feedback given by the users. "For example, there were requests regarding availing the dry waste collection calendar in English language and the same was enabled as per the request," he said.

According to officials, people with less interest in tackling waste management are the least users. Better waste management can be achieved only with effective participation of the residents across the Corporation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smart Trivandrum app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp