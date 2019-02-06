Smart Trivandrum app proves to be damp squib

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the 'Smart Trivandrum' application was introduced in December with a promise to address the littering issues in the city, the City Corporation has not received any littering reports from the public via the app till date. According to the Corporation officials, residents welcomed the app with great enthusiasm initially. More than 3,700 downloads were also recorded. "It is sad we did not receive any littering reports via the app, but we hope to receive the reports soon," said a higher health official.

The users who installed the app have uninstalled it. "The app is not functioning properly at times. I did not find the app useful. All the facilities provided in the app are available online and I do not wish to waste the 9.2 MB of my mobile storage," said Shyam Prasad, a resident of Sasthamangalam ward.

T Alexander, corporation health supervisor, said they had rectified the errors in the app according to the feedback given by the users. "For example, there were requests regarding availing the dry waste collection calendar in English language and the same was enabled as per the request," he said.

According to officials, people with less interest in tackling waste management are the least users. Better waste management can be achieved only with effective participation of the residents across the Corporation.