Union Budget is full of empty promises to hoodwink people: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Budget is full of empty promises aimed at duping people ahead of the Lok Sabha election while the state budget has drawn a clear outline for the state’s development post floods, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the budget seminar organised by the AKG Study Centre to compare the perspectives of the state and Central budgets, the Chief Minister said the BJP Government at the Centre has used the interim budget as a tool to make false promises ahead of the polls.

“If last time the BJP used the election manifesto to make false promises, this time being in power, they have used the interim budget to make such promises, which are unachievable. They have announced Rs 6,000 will be given to 12 crore farmers and announced Rs 75,000 crore for the same,” he said. Going by the population, the state should receive Rs 2,400 crore. However, the state itself is giving Rs 7,500 crore for farmers. Many of the promises given by the Union Government are yet to be fulfilled,” Pinarayi said while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of bringing back black money.

None of the remarks and promises in the budget are in line with reality, Pinarayi said pointing out the promise of job creation hasn’t reached anywhere. Criticising the Union Government’s move to exempt 36 capital goods from import duty, Pinarayi said the decision would adversely affect small-scale traders.

On the other hand, the state budget by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has touched all sections of society and has major initiatives to ensure the welfare of various sectors in addition to the development of basic infrastructure, he said. The economic growth of Kerala is faster compared to economic growth of the country, said Planning Board chairman V K Ramachandran.

Speaking at the seminar, he pointed out the state’s growth in the agriculture sector was below one pc when this government took over. The Left Government has been aiming at steady and sustainable growth. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan presided over.