Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to soon get smart bus shelters

The smart bus shelters will be constructed by the Corporation under the Smart City project.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Model of the smart bus shelter

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fed up of waiting in the sweltering heat or pouring rain while waiting for a bus? Sweat no more. If all goes as per plan, the city will soon boast of smart bus shelters with upgraded facilities. Killipalam, Thampanoor, near Ayurveda College, Panavila Junction and Women's College are the six spots in the city where the bus shelters are being set up.

The smart bus shelters will be constructed by the Corporation under the Smart City project. The tender for the project has already been submitted and the construction of smart bus shelters will be completed within six months. " Just like other fast-track projects planned under the Smart City project, the Smart bus shelters are being constructed to improve the infrastructure facilities in the city. Bus shelters will be completed in a few months and people will  soon be able to access the facilities," said Mayor V K Prasanth.

According to the proposal, the Smart bus shelters will have facilities like FM radio and Wi-fi hotspot facilities. Apart from this, basic amenities like drinking water facility, electronic information boards which tell the time and schedule of the buses, LED lighting, mobile charging stations will be provided.

" The bus shelter will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh and will have better facilities when compared to normal bus stops functioning in the city," said an officer with the Smart City project. Each bus shelter will have a seating capacity for 10 persons. However, based on the availability of space, the number of seats will be increased. The bus stops will be disabled and elderly-friendly. CCTV cameras will also be installed for safety of commuters.

"We are finalising the design of the smart bus shelter. If everything go as planned, the team will begin the construction of the shelters and complete it within six months time," said the official. Under the Smart City project, a slew of other projects will also be included which will focus on improving the infrastructure facilities for the public. The project includes construction of public toilets, wi-fi lounges and drinking water kiosks. A few public toilets have already been constructed at different places in the city such as the Museum compound, Thampanoor, Panavila junction.

Drinking water kiosks will also be set up across the city. With an aim to provide free Wi-fi, the Corporation will also set up Wi-fi places at select places. Fast-track projects like multi-level car parking under the first phase of the Smart City Project will also be implemented. "The projects will be undertaken in a time-bound manner and fast-track projects such as multi-level car parking, sustainable campuses will soon be a reality. The Detailed Project Report (DRP) is being prepared for other fast-track projects," Mayor V K Prasanth said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smart bus shelters Panavila Junction Ayurveda College Detailed Project Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp