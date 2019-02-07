Thiruvananthapuram to soon get smart bus shelters

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fed up of waiting in the sweltering heat or pouring rain while waiting for a bus? Sweat no more. If all goes as per plan, the city will soon boast of smart bus shelters with upgraded facilities. Killipalam, Thampanoor, near Ayurveda College, Panavila Junction and Women's College are the six spots in the city where the bus shelters are being set up.

The smart bus shelters will be constructed by the Corporation under the Smart City project. The tender for the project has already been submitted and the construction of smart bus shelters will be completed within six months. " Just like other fast-track projects planned under the Smart City project, the Smart bus shelters are being constructed to improve the infrastructure facilities in the city. Bus shelters will be completed in a few months and people will soon be able to access the facilities," said Mayor V K Prasanth.

According to the proposal, the Smart bus shelters will have facilities like FM radio and Wi-fi hotspot facilities. Apart from this, basic amenities like drinking water facility, electronic information boards which tell the time and schedule of the buses, LED lighting, mobile charging stations will be provided.

" The bus shelter will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh and will have better facilities when compared to normal bus stops functioning in the city," said an officer with the Smart City project. Each bus shelter will have a seating capacity for 10 persons. However, based on the availability of space, the number of seats will be increased. The bus stops will be disabled and elderly-friendly. CCTV cameras will also be installed for safety of commuters.

"We are finalising the design of the smart bus shelter. If everything go as planned, the team will begin the construction of the shelters and complete it within six months time," said the official. Under the Smart City project, a slew of other projects will also be included which will focus on improving the infrastructure facilities for the public. The project includes construction of public toilets, wi-fi lounges and drinking water kiosks. A few public toilets have already been constructed at different places in the city such as the Museum compound, Thampanoor, Panavila junction.

Drinking water kiosks will also be set up across the city. With an aim to provide free Wi-fi, the Corporation will also set up Wi-fi places at select places. Fast-track projects like multi-level car parking under the first phase of the Smart City Project will also be implemented. "The projects will be undertaken in a time-bound manner and fast-track projects such as multi-level car parking, sustainable campuses will soon be a reality. The Detailed Project Report (DRP) is being prepared for other fast-track projects," Mayor V K Prasanth said.