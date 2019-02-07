Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Coconics logo released by CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Published: 07th February 2019 05:28 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released the logo of Coconics, the laptop project being implemented in PPP mode.

The laptop manufacturing unit, a joint venture of the Keltron and UST Global, is functioning on the Keltron campus at Manvila here. The KSIDC and Acceleron Labs are also associating with the project.


The unit has a capacity to manufacture 2.50 lakh laptops a year. It aims to manufacture electronic equipment required by government offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments.  Industries Minister E P Jayarajan handed a laptop manufactured by Coconics at the function. The CM said Coconics has plans to develop a electronic hardware manufacturing ecosystem.

