Complementary colours

Jose Joy By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Art is curated to suit a theme or sometimes to fit a larger scheme of things. In December 2018, Mattancherry-based Indriyam Gallery came up with an ambitious plan to do a chain of 10 exhibitions, each featuring 10 artists and lasting the same number of days.

However, now they’re breaking the line they themselves drew by involving 15 creative people for the current 10-day showcase. “O Sundar conceptualised this scheme to showcase 100 talented people. When we started to look inside the campuses of Kerala, we figured that it would be unfair not to give space to good artists. So, we’ve expanded our roster for two consecutive sessions to include 15 faces each” says Sreekanth Nettoor, who co-owns the space.

Opening doors

Sixth in the series of exhibitions, the current one is the first to exclusively feature students. “Earlier editions have featured the works of renowned veteran figures like Suresh Koothuparamb and Bindhi Rajagopal. Some students from institutions such as Thripunithura-based RLV College of Music and Fine Arts and Kalady-based Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit display promising talent.

“So, we want to put them alongside the big names to open up more avenues for them,” says the state award-winning painter. He also mentions their plan to make a post-showcase catalogue which will include the works of the exhibited artists with ages ranging from 20 to 60.

As different from previous ones, the latest expo has sculptures alongside paintings. While the former uses various materials ranging from terracotta to bronze, the paintings are finished in diverse mediums like charcoal and pastels.Exhibition will be open till February 12.