Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Complementary colours

 Art is curated to suit a theme or sometimes to fit a larger scheme of things.

Published: 07th February 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose Joy  
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Art is curated to suit a theme or sometimes to fit a larger scheme of things. In December 2018, Mattancherry-based Indriyam Gallery came up with an ambitious plan to do a chain of 10 exhibitions, each featuring 10 artists and lasting the same number of days.

However, now they’re breaking the line they themselves drew by involving 15 creative people for the current 10-day showcase. “O Sundar conceptualised this scheme to  showcase 100 talented people. When we started to look inside the campuses of Kerala, we figured that it would be unfair not to give space to good artists. So, we’ve expanded our roster for two consecutive sessions to include 15 faces each” says Sreekanth Nettoor, who co-owns the space.

Opening doors
Sixth in the series of exhibitions, the current one is the first to exclusively feature students. “Earlier editions have featured the works of renowned veteran figures like  Suresh Koothuparamb and Bindhi Rajagopal. Some students from institutions such as Thripunithura-based RLV College of Music and Fine Arts and Kalady-based Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit display promising talent.

“So, we want to put them alongside the big names to open up more avenues for them,” says the state award-winning painter. He also mentions their plan to make a post-showcase catalogue which will include the works of the exhibited artists with ages ranging from 20 to 60.

As different from previous ones, the latest expo has sculptures alongside  paintings. While the former uses various materials ranging from terracotta to bronze, the paintings are finished in diverse mediums like charcoal and pastels.Exhibition will be open till February 12. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp