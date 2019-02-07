Four held for kidnapping youth for ransom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattiyoorkavu police on Wednesday arrested five men for allegedly abducting a 23-year-old man for a Rs 1.4 lakh ransom. The detained are Mohammed Bilal, Abdul Rahman, Rahiz, Mohammed Aslam and Mohammed Yasim. All are residents of Bangladesh colony near Muttathara.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 3 at Nettayam when Imran, son of Mujimudeen, was abducted by the accused in a vehicle and hid in a residence in the colony.

Mujimudeen had borrowed Rs 1.4 lakh earlier from one of the accused. When he failed to repay the money in time, the accused started threatening him. One day, the accused kidnapped his son and demanded the money immediately.

However, Mujimudden informed the police, and the accused landed in the police net at Central railway station when they were proceeding to travel to Goa. All the arrested have been remanded to the judicial custody and Imran has been rescued from Bangladesh colony.