Peroorkada Mental Health Centre cries for facilities

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lengthy waits for treatment, staff shortage and lack of basic infrastructure: the Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada, one of the oldest mental hospitals in the country, paints an image of neglect. Though the authorities had given assurance to raise the 148-year old hospital into a research and academic centre of international standards, it remains mere promises. On an average, 200 patients register at the Out Patient facility.

At least 500 parents visit the centre, the strength of the hospital is 531. As per the official records, over 3,000 patients had been admitted to the centre in the last five years. However, officials say the buildings and the facilities available in the hospital are too old, posing a major challenge to the authorities. Despite an increase in patient patronage, the centre still follows a staff pattern issued in 1961. "There is extreme shortage of staff nurses, drivers and doctors in the centre," said officials.

As per the records, there is only one nurse for 40 patients, while only four psychiatry social workers cater to 100 to 150 patients. Though many temporary posts have been created, many are yet to be filled. There is only one driver to drive eight vehicles. There are only two cooks at the centre, which results in patients receiving get substandard food.

'Centre running smooth'

According to Dr T Sagar, Superintendent, -in-charge of the hospital, the authorities are operating the hospital without any hiccups despite the shortcomings. " We know the limitations of the hospital. However, it is functioning without creating difficulty for patients. The shortage of staff is definitely a problem. But the health department has already decided to issue new staff pattern for staff nurses. Similarly, the government has allocated Rs 1.66 crore for developing a academic block as part of converting into a research centre. The survey process is underway and the centre will soon be renamed as Mental Health Institute and Research Centre," he said.

Committee report

As per a report submitted by the Committee on Government Assurances, the three government mental health centres in the state are plagued with lack of basic amenities and inadequate staff. In its fifth report tabled in the Assembly the other day, the committee has recommended a slew of measures to improve infrastructure, provide rehabilitation and counselling for patients and relatives and extend mental healthcare to district-level hospitals. The committee has also recommended the government to take measures to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the development of mental health centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Rehabilitation activities

In the report, the committee has recommended setting up a rehabilitation centre in proximity to the health centres, so that the patients who receive treatment but neglected by their families can be accommodated at the facility. Similarly, the committee has advised the State Mental Health Authority to restart the programme of shifting the cured patients from other states to their native places.

Sagar said that the centre had been succesfully rehabilitating patients over the years. "We are conducting awareness to remove the social stigma prevailing against mental patients," he said.