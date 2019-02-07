Pongala Breaths life into pots

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In Pamamcode, a small village in Pallichal grama panchayat, several potters are busy with making pots. And with hardly days for the Attukal Pongala, they are busier than ever. For them, it is a festival of hope, because they believe it is the time of the year business looks better for them.ijaykumar, a potter from Pamamcode, says the demand for pots increase during the Pongala season. "We are traditional potters and have been in this business for many generations. I began making clay pots at the age of seven. During the festival, our houses are filled with clay pots of different sizes and shapes, based on the demand of the devotees," said Vijaykumar.

Ever year, thousands of women across Kerala and other neighbouring states come to the city to attend the Attukal Pongala, a 10-day festival devoted to the goddess Attukal Amma. The rice is cooked in clay pots which are made by potters from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. With the orders for 2,ooo earthen pots, Vijayakumar has already begun to procure the clay and sand required for the pots. "We make pots in different sizes and shapes as some people choose to cook rice in different quantities between 100 gm to 1 kg. Some families prefer small pots so that the rice they make won't get wasted," shares Vijayakumar.

Ever since pots started arriving from other states, which the local artisans say are of poor-quality, the demand for locally-made pots have come down. "In the past, we used to mould pots using traditional potters wheel. However, now as the demand has decreased, we have started resorting to electricity run motor potters' wheel.

Though festivals like the Attukal Pongala and events like a housewarming where pots are used to bring hope to potters, the tradition has lost out," said Aramugham K, a 65-year-old potter from Neyyantinkara who sells more than 1,000 clay pots in Neyyantinkara and East Fort regions.

Vendors from different parts also travel to the city to sell these pots made from the village. "The pot making process is quite lengthy as it has to undergo several procedures including moulding, shaping, drying and finally painting. The sand is sifted and spinned in the potters' wheel until it is finally given a shape of a pot. Red polish is given to the pots which is then baked for 24 hours," said Aramugham.