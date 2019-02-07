Progressive insanity

Ujjainee Roy By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : One of the most prolific names in the Indian prog-metal circuit, What Escapes Me, has come up with a new single, to mark their 10th anniversary. The band had their inception in 2009 and has since acquired an almost cult-like following, owing to an experimental approach to progressive metal. In 2016, they performed at NH7 Weekender (Shillong) and also shared the stage with Indian/American band Skyharbor. The Kolkata-based act consists of Shourav Kumar Dey, Arindam Sen, Sayan Ghosh, Pradyumna Laskar and Sambit Chatterjee.

“It has been quite an adventure. Just the fact that we, as people, have evolved and moved to a place of greater responsibility, that we are at an age where we’ve learnt to fend for ourselves, also reflects in our music,” says guitarist Arindam, who has been a part of the band since 2010.

What Escapes Me’s debut 10-track album Egress Point from 2016 received rave reviews for its fusion elements, and because it went against populist metal norms. “The most challenging thing about self-financing our first album was the fact that this genre of music would never pay our bills. But, we were also aiming for a quality that would require a substantial financial investment,” he informs before we get to ask them about their new single.

In memoriam

What Escapes Me’s latest single, released earlier this week, is titled In Insanity, and its lyrics are inspired by the life and death of the iconic Linkin Park rocker, Chester Bennington. “Everyone in the band, especially our vocalist Shourav, was heavily influenced by Chester, and his suicide led him to write the lyrics for In Insanity. It’s different from our debut album Egress Point, as it is vocally more intense, and also the way we approached the recording of this song is unique,” explains Sen.

Besides Bennington, Sen credits bands like Killswitch Engage, Dream Theater, and the ever-growing modern progressive/metalcore movement, for sustaining the band so far. “When it comes to Indian metal bands, everyone unanimously loves Scribe. Other than that, we love Skyharbor, Zygnema, Undying Inc, Bhayanak Maut, Noiseware, Yonsample, and many more,” says the 29-year-old.



In the pack

The guitarist also confirms that they are releasing an animated video, along with the new single. And the song will be available on all regular streaming platforms, along with merchandise. What Escapes Me has more lined up for their fans. “We are also approaching the third anniversary of Egress Point. The entire album was performed by us at our launch show in ICCR Kolkata, which we plan to release as a live audio album,” he confirms. He adds that the band is also working on new songs that they plan to bring out periodically, while they work on a new album or EP.