Women’s panel gives justice to woman cheated by relatives

The Women’s Commission has delivered justice to an old woman who was cheated by her relatives and had suffered a loss of more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women’s Commission has delivered justice to an old woman who was cheated by her relatives and had suffered a loss of more than Rs 1.5 lakh. The commission signed a contract with the relatives directing them to pay the money to the elderly woman along with the interest in three instalments. Commission member Shahida Kamal instructed them to return the money to the woman at the mega adalat held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The unmarried woman had deposited her savings earned by doing household works at Kazhakoottam Co-operative Bank. In a complaint statement, the victim said the relatives had taken her money with the promise to help her construct a new home.

The commission also demanded to submit the report regarding the actions taken by the police against the abusive comments made on social media by a group of people against those women who participated in the Women’s Wall.

The commission also told the Medical College temporary women staffs their posts will be made permanent if it is legally possible. In an incident where a Fine Arts College teacher had humiliated a student, the commission has directed an inquiry into the matter.

Of the 160 cases which came up in the adalat, as many as 31 cases were settled. Two cases have been sent for counselling, for 5 cases the commission has asked to submit the report and 122 cases have been postponed for consideration in the next adalat which will be held on Thursday.

Turn of events

  • The unmarried woman had deposited her savings earned by doing household works at Kazhakoottam Co-operative Bank.
  • The victim said the relatives had taken her money with the promise to help her construct a new home.
  • The commission signed a contract with the relatives directing them to pay the money to the elderly woman along with the interest in three installments.
