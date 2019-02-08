Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two DYFI men arrested for assaulting BJP workers

Thursday’s attack has once again ignited fears of a street feud emerging between both the rival parties ahead of the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections got to a bloody start when two BJP-RSS workers Shyam and Shaji, were hacked by about five DYFI workers at Kavaradi Junction near Palkulangara, Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Thursday. Vanchiyoor police said the row over whitewashing a wall led to the clash.

The police have arrested two DYFI workers named by the injured in connection with the case. The detained were Dineeth Nair of Attukal and Sharon of Pettah- both active workers of the left youth organisation.

The injuries sustained by the BJP workers, who were attacked with sharp-edged weapons including a country-made sword, are severe in nature, Vanchiyoor police said. One of the arrested, Dineeth, was party to the recent face-off with BJP workers in front of the Secretariat. “Known by the moniker ‘mudiyan’, Dineeth has been involved in several similar cases,” a Special Branch officer said. Both the accused have been charged with various sections including an attempt to murder and sent to remand.

Thursday’s attack has once again ignited fears of a street feud emerging between both the rival parties ahead of the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections. Thiruvananthapuram, currently represented by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, is one of the seats eyed by the BJP to open their Lok Sabha account in the state. Police sources said they are maintaining extra vigil to thwart any efforts to turn the state capital into a violent zone. 

Security has been beefed up across the state with additional personnel being deployed in sensitive areas. The Special Branch officials have also intensified surveillance on the local political workers with criminal backgrounds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanchiyoor police BJP-RSS workers DYFI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp