Two DYFI men arrested for assaulting BJP workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections got to a bloody start when two BJP-RSS workers Shyam and Shaji, were hacked by about five DYFI workers at Kavaradi Junction near Palkulangara, Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Thursday. Vanchiyoor police said the row over whitewashing a wall led to the clash.

The police have arrested two DYFI workers named by the injured in connection with the case. The detained were Dineeth Nair of Attukal and Sharon of Pettah- both active workers of the left youth organisation.

The injuries sustained by the BJP workers, who were attacked with sharp-edged weapons including a country-made sword, are severe in nature, Vanchiyoor police said. One of the arrested, Dineeth, was party to the recent face-off with BJP workers in front of the Secretariat. “Known by the moniker ‘mudiyan’, Dineeth has been involved in several similar cases,” a Special Branch officer said. Both the accused have been charged with various sections including an attempt to murder and sent to remand.

Thursday’s attack has once again ignited fears of a street feud emerging between both the rival parties ahead of the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections. Thiruvananthapuram, currently represented by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, is one of the seats eyed by the BJP to open their Lok Sabha account in the state. Police sources said they are maintaining extra vigil to thwart any efforts to turn the state capital into a violent zone.

Security has been beefed up across the state with additional personnel being deployed in sensitive areas. The Special Branch officials have also intensified surveillance on the local political workers with criminal backgrounds.