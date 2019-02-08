410 Land Acquired Persons Association workers to be regularised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 410 employees of the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited’s (KMML) Land Acquired Persons Association (LAPA) will be regularised Industries Minister E P Jayarajan informed the Assembly on Thursday. The KMML a major public sector undertakings (PSU) in Kollam currently utilizes only 40 per cent of its total capacity. The government has plans to increase its efficiency by maximum utilization and hence creating more number of job opportunities.

Another major issue in the KMML was the accumulation of waste in the neighbourhood of 350 houses. “The government plans to resolve the issue in a phased manner and in the first phase it will take over 150 houses to make a garbage free locality,” Jayarajan said.

Government will use its land for industrial parks

In another development the minister informed that the government plans to get back its unused 180 acre land in Kalliasseri, Kannur that was provided to the Central government for establishing a Coast Guard unit. Earlier the land was bought by the state government for establishing the Kannur power project, but due to some issues the project was dropped. Now, with the Centre dropping the Coast Guard proposal, the land here is lying vacant. So the govt has decided to get back the land and utilize it under its industrial park project. With this the government will also be able to provide more opportunities.