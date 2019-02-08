Advanced virology institute to be rolled out tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health sector in Kerala is all set to take giant leaps with the inauguration of the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) at Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.The institute, coming up in Thonnakkal Bio 360 Life Science Park in 25 acres of land, is the first virology institute in India affiliated to Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of world’s leading virologists.

At present, Kerala depends on institutes outside the state for detecting certain viruses, due to lack of advanced facilities. With the advent of this international research institute, the state can do away with such limitations.

“Initially, the institute will be linked to a European Centre like the one in Karolinska Institute, famous for awarding Nobel Prizes and to an Asian Centre like the one in Japan, as an affiliate, until IAV becomes a full-fledged centre. These two institutes will train and guide the faculty and physicians. Under their training, we expect the institute to grow within two years as GVN centre of excellence,” said Dr M V Pillai, senior advisor, Global Virus Network.

“The Global Virus Network has 45 centres of excellence spanning over 29 countries. The Thonnakkal institute will be connected to all these centres and this kind of vast network of virologists will help in fast detection and prevention of virus-borne diseases such as Nipah,” he said.

Bio-safety level-3 facilities adhering to international standards will be implemented in the institute. Apart from facilities to detect virus and research programs, the institute will run various academic programs in the near future.“The linkage to the international network provides added advantage in research-related activities too. Once you join the network, funding for research becomes easier,” said Pillai.

It was during the period of last government that Pillai approached the state with a proposal of setting up virology institute. Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took initiative to revive the proposal two years back. “Once the project is completed, the state will have about 1 lakh sq ft facility with international standards,” Pillai added.

The institute envisages growth in terms of research and treatment efficiency. During the first phase of opening of the institute, focus will be on setting up world-class laboratories to diagnose viral infections common in India. During second phase, epidemiological study will be conducted among Keralites, which will help determine the factors associated with specific diseases and analyse the factors that may help prevent diseases.

In the third phase, the focus will be on virus-related cancer and in the fourth phase training will be given to medical doctors as clinical virologists, so that they can detect and treat diseases with more efficiency. In the fifth phase, the institute will focus on the production of vaccines.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the institute at 10.30 am on Saturday. Leading virologists and co-founders of Global Virus Network will attend the function. Dr Christian Brechot, President, GVN; Dr William Hall, School of Medicine, University College, Dublin; Dr Shyamasundaran Kottilil, Director of Clinical Research at the Institute of Human Virology, USA and alumnus of Medical College Thrissur; Dr M V Pillai, clinical professor of Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University, USA and alumnus of Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram and Dr M. Sarngadharan (Member, GVN), Lipton Bionetics, Kensington, USA will attend the function. The inauguration will be followed by an “International Virology Discussion Meet”.

