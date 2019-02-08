Thiruvananthapuram corporation plans to revive amayizhanjan canal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a slew of failures in reviving the Amayizhanjan canal, the City Corporation has sanctioned D50 lakh for its cleanliness. "The major issue identified is the dumping of waste from nearby homes. The corporation is now planning to conduct an all-party meeting to discuss the matter, after which strict action will be taken against those responsible. Tenders will be called soon to revive the canal," said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The project aims at clearing the accumulated waste and constructing walls and fencing on the canal walls.

V S Shivakumar MLA had recently pointed out in the assembly that the waste accumulated in the Amayizhanjan canal is deterring the flow of water in Thampanoor and Pazhavangadi. He also asked the LSGD minister, regarding the steps taken to eradicate the waste from the canal.

"The fencing will begin from Lenin Nagar at Palayam ward to Bakery Junction. Though the DPC has approved the city corporation's project to establish a Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting under its people's planning scheme, the project could not be implemented due to the obstruction from a section of people residing in the Rajaji Nagar Colony," said Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen.

Though Operation Anantha was initiated under the Disaster Management Authority to increase the flow of water in canals and drains, the authorities were unsuccessful in completing the mission. Lack of facilities to collect the waste was a hindrance for the contractors of Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP), which had also undertaken a similar initiative. Corporation engineers said the project will be completed within 7 days of its commencement.