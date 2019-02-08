Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Giant pudding aims for a world record

Uday Samudra Group of Hotels, Kovalam, is planning to create the biggest miscellaneous dessert pudding in the world and attempt a world record.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uday Samudra Group of Hotels, Kovalam, is planning to create the biggest miscellaneous dessert pudding in the world and attempt a world record. All chefs in UDS Hotels will create the giant dessert pudding. The general public will be able to take a look at and taste the massive pudding on February 14 at 10 am at Uday Samudra.

The miscellaneous dessert pudding is a cake using crumbs from sandwich cookies and pudding combining other ingredients. The combination comprises 250 kg cream cheese, 250 litres whipped cream, 800 kg crushed all desserts made, 80 kg sugar, 300 litres milk, 50 kg custard powder, 45 kg sweets, 150 kg butter and 50 kg worth of other decoration.

“I am fully confident that my team will execute things in a unique way. Main baker Hari Nair and chefs from all three hotels will support me in creating this combination,” said Dhanesh Thampy, food and beverage manager of Uday Samudra.The team will begin creating 1,500 kilos of miscellaneous dessert pudding on the night of February 13 and will finish the next day. Once created, school children, NGOs and other guests will be invited to witness and taste the creation. 

Having received a record in the Asia Book of Records last year for making more than 150 first-of-its-kind variations of heart-shaped desserts, UDS has registered the event in the Universal Records Forum.

