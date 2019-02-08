Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala to purchase farm produce from North India

Kerala government is planning a scheme to purchase farm produce from North Indian farmers who are in distress, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has informed in a tweet.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Instructions have been issued by the government to take action against traders who procure the farm produce at a price less than the MSP

Representational image. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala government is planning a scheme to purchase farm produce from North Indian farmers who are in distress, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has informed in a tweet.“Under this scheme, the Civil  Supplies Corporation and  Consumerfed will procure farm produce from North Indian farmers by offering minimum support price.

The farm produce will be stored at production centres and moved to Kerala as per an agreed schedule,” he said. In a series of tweets, the minister said Kerala’s government was in solidarity with the struggling farmers of north India. “Kerala budget announces a scheme for direct purchase of such products from farmers coops at remunerative price on long term contract for public distribution,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp