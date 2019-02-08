Kerala to purchase farm produce from North India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala government is planning a scheme to purchase farm produce from North Indian farmers who are in distress, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has informed in a tweet.“Under this scheme, the Civil Supplies Corporation and Consumerfed will procure farm produce from North Indian farmers by offering minimum support price.

The farm produce will be stored at production centres and moved to Kerala as per an agreed schedule,” he said. In a series of tweets, the minister said Kerala’s government was in solidarity with the struggling farmers of north India. “Kerala budget announces a scheme for direct purchase of such products from farmers coops at remunerative price on long term contract for public distribution,” he added.