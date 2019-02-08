By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The law students should repay their privilege by ensuring justice in society and also contribute towards the process of nation building,” Minister for Social Justice K K Shailaja said during the inauguration of the 28th Kerala Law Academy National Moot Court Competition.

The ceremony was held at the Kerala Law Academy, Peroorkada on Thursday. The minister praised the contributions made by the college in the legal field and the significant role played by mooting and the opportunity it provides to the students in molding themselves as efficient young lawyers. “The Kerala Law Academy moot court society develops a mooting culture among the students by improving their oral and analytical skills,” principal V L Mony said.