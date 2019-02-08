Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lakmé Fashion Week : Pastoral parade

Infused with elements of the traditional Manali Pattu (shawls), the  collection made its runway debut on Day 3 of Lakmé  Fashion Week that was  dedicated to sustainable fashion.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fashion Week, Ramp Walk

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Rebecca Vargese
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aneeth Arora of Pero describes the Summer/Resort collection for Lakmé Fashion Week ’19 as “a product that is bigger than the sum of its parts.” Despite the dichotomy between traditional textiles and Pero’s design sensibilities, From Kullu with Love consists of constructed looks that are holistic and mark the first-time collaboration between the label, the Australian-based Woolmark Company and Kullu wool weavers’ cooperative Bhuttico.

From Kullu with Love collection

Infused with elements of the traditional Manali Pattu (shawls), the collection made its runway debut on Day 3 of Lakmé  Fashion Week that was dedicated to sustainable fashion. “Pero’s idea of sustainability is: working with the same set of craftspeople and challenging our abilities and theirs to create  something new with the same skill set. We don’t want our craftsmen to feel that they are working with a fashion brand where trends change every six months and associations are a one-time situation,”  begins Aneeth.  

Around the blend

One of the only Indian brands that has worked with Merino Wool for the last 10 years, prior to their tie-up with Woolmark, the highlight of Pero’s collection is their versatile use of the fabric. Creating textiles of varying thickness and blends,  to using woollen yarn for hand and machine embroidery, wool finds myriad applications in From Kullu with Love. “From the thinnest to the thickest form we have used Merino Wool for weaving and embellishment. Perhaps the only challenge that the material poses is that it shrinks.” 

A brief outline

Working on their design story a year in advance, the collection, which is the brand’s Autumn/Winter ’19 line, includes a palette of indigo, electric blue, khaki and off-white. “We came across electric blue when we were exploring pattus and decided to make it a bigger colour than just an accent hue  in our clothing,” reveals the NID graduate.

Drawing further inspiration from Manali’s traditional apparel, look out for geometric patterns and motifs on a range of flowy dresses, structured jackets, tops, bottoms and dungarees. Employing the Kullu border for the first time, Pero has also incorporated the traditional craft design in the form of trims and ties. 

Grammatically correct

Catering to an overseas audience, Aneeth believes that there is a very thin line between transforming ethnic clothing into something with global sensibilities.  “I feel that when we look at crafts in  India we perceive it in a certain context. When we look at an Angarkha we think of it as a traditional silhouette, but abroad the same Angarkha is worn as a soft  over jacket.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aneeth Arora Lakmé Fashion Week Bhuttico

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp