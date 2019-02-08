Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Scarcity  of clay add to potters' woes

Potters like Vijayakumar blame the government for not intervening in the issue.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:25 AM

Sixty-five year old, Ayyapan C with his earthen pot collection at Attakulangara road ahead of Attukal Pongala Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The pottery industry which has suffered a huge blow over the years, especially with the increasing popularity of steel utensils, is facing its biggest threat- the non-availability of sand.  The lack of river sand, clay and experienced persons in procuring the raw materials have put a dent in the industry. Ayyapan C, a 65-year-old potter from Neyyattinkara, says clay which is the main raw material is hard to get. "Even if it is available, there are many procedures we need to follow to procure it. The cost has escalated and we are paying more than D1,800 to get one truck of clay," he said.

Potters like Vijayakumar blame the government for not intervening in the issue. " Compared to Tamil Nadu, Kerala potters are facing several issues. We are not getting any aid from the government. Clay is also unavailable and new rules have been implemented if one has to purchase sand and clay. For one truck of sand, I have to pay nearly D1,800 and we are facing heavy loss.” Besides the Pongala pots, Vijaykumar has also made clay plates which cost D50. 

Ayyapan has made more than 2,000 pots in different sizes, prices ranging between D 20 to D180. “ The sale will start only after the annual festival begins. We bring more pots depending on the demand by the people. In one day alone, we make 50 to 100 pots,” said Ayyapan.

