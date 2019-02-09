Ayush conclave: Health Department to conduct free medical camp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Health Department will organise free medical camp, medicine distribution and an expo as part of the first International Ayush conclave to be held on the Kanakakunnu Palace premises from February 15 to 19.

A total of seven pavilions will be set up in the expo. The first pavilion will have stalls of Homoeopathy department and Kottakkal Aryavaidyashala. Stalls under the aegis of the Union Government will be opened for the public in the second pavilion.

The third pavilion will feature stalls of National Health Mission, National Ayush Mission, Traditional Knowledge Innovation Kerala, Homco and Oushadi. The fourth pavilion will have stalls of private pharmaceutical companies.

There will also be special stalls by Ayush colleges. The major attraction of the expo will be the free clinics, where doctors from ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha, Naturopathy and Unani streams will attend to people.

The final pavilion will be dedicated for startups in the field of Ayush. The public can visit the expo between 10 am and 9 pm. The entry fee is `20. The Health department in a statement said the money collected as entry fee will be contributed to CMDRF.

The five-day conclave is expected to give a fillip to the ayurveda sector in the state. During the conclave, the state is likely to sign MoUs with various countries for promoting ayurveda and related wellness services.

Discussions on various issues pertaining to public health and the intervention of the Ayush sector in the same will be held at the event. It will be jointly organised by the state government, Department of Ayush, National Ayush Mission and International Ayurveda Research Institute.