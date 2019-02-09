Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Committee to study Alappad mining

The mandate of the panel would be looking into the social, technical issues related to mining along with allaying the fears of the locals in the region.

E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan on Thursday said a committee comprising MLAs and the District Collector has been appointed to study the issues related to the mining in Alappad, Kollam. The committee has N Vijayan Pillai and R Ramachandran, both MLAs from Chavara and Karunagapally respectively, as members apart from the Kollam District Collector. The Minister would be visiting the site of the mining along with the panel members soon, he said. 

The mandate of the panel would be looking into the social, technical issues related to mining along with allaying the fears of the locals in the region. The state government has also decided to stop sea washing in the area for the next one month. Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd and Indian Rare Earths, both in Kollam, have contributed to the industrial developments of the state and there should be an atmosphere for the peaceful functioning of the companies, he said.

The state would also take steps to complete the construction of the seawall and groynes in the region ensuring the protection of the nearby Kattil Mekathil Bhadrakali temple at Chavara. The construction of the hospital in the region would be completed in a time-bound manner, the minister assured. 

Malabar Cement 
The state government would make market intervention to check the price rise of cement in the state. There has been a concerted effort from various quarters to jack up the price of cement in Kerala, at a time when the same is available in Tamil Nadu well below the market rate in Kerala. It would not be allowed, the Minister said. Citing there were a lot of discrepancies in the functioning of Malabar Cement, he said the state government has decided to bring back the state-owned Malabar Cements into the growth track by augmenting production and marketing in six months. 

Over 1.40 lakh bags of cement were dumped in the godown of the company without dispatching them to the market at a time when other players in the industry jacked up the price of cement. A probe by the department has also found the marketing system of the company has become dysfunctional. All these issues would be sorted out without delay. The managing director of Travancore Cements had been given the additional charge of Malabar Cements too, he said.

KMML 
The state government would regularise the appointment of contract staff at the KMML based on the service period of these employees, said Jayarajan. The contract employees, popularly known as Lappa labourers, who served the longest period would be regularised first. 

The state government has been taking steps to strengthen KMML ever since it came to power. The regularisation of contract labourers is part of the development of the KMML, the Minister said. 
The Minister said the state government could create around 1,27,000 employment opportunities in 36,000 MSMEs during its tenure. 

Further, 421 new employment opportunities were created in 1,395 industrial parks under the KSIDC and 2,700 more employment vistas were created by providing infrastructure facilities for around 174 entrepreneurs in 174 KINFRA parks, he said.

