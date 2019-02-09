Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

One-stop place for waste management

The new facility at Manacaud has a resource recovery centre (RRC)  along with additional facilities, including plastic-shredding units, toilet facilities for women and aerobic bin units.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurating the new all-in-one waste management facility at Manacaud

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's first all-in-one waste management facility opened at Manacaud, the city will soon get six other resource recovery centres under the project at an estimated cost ranging from R 7 lakh to R 15 lakh. As part of the initiative, the Corporation has started collecting non-biodegradable waste on a daily basis.

The new facility at Manacaud has a resource recovery centre (RRC)  along with additional facilities, including plastic-shredding units, toilet facilities for women and aerobic bin units. This is the second resource recovery centre constructed, after Muttathara and the 44th material recovery facility of the corporation.

The resource recovery centre at Manacaud has been constructed by converting a parking lot. "The centres will help in reducing waste management issues. Through this model, we want to spread awareness about composting perishable waste and recycling non-biodegradable waste,” said Anoop Roy, Corporation health inspector.  The aerobic unit at Manacaud now consists of 10 bins but the number might increase, he added.
The waste from the markets and households will be processed in the aerobic unit. “ Earlier people were not confident to use aerobic bins but it has changed now. We have even provided aerobic bins in jails. The public can now handover dry, cleaned plastic, cloth and e-waste at the resource recovery centres,” said T Alexander, health supervisor.

The Corporation has been conducting drives for non-biodegradable waste, including plastic and e-waste on a monthly basis, and the result has been impressive.Alexander says, “ We have come up with a facility where waste can be taken to these centres. People have been appointed by the corporation for the same. We are also trying to keep a check on whether all families in every ward are using this facility and if no, the reason for it. We have also formed an awareness team for each ward.”

The primary objective of setting up these resource recovery centres to create awareness among people so that they can make use of the facility. The dry waste collected in the centres will then be taken to the agency for further procedures.  

The chief engineer of the Local Self-Government Department has recently directed all local bodies to strictly use shredded plastic in roadworks to clear off the waste collected in RRCs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Manacaud Waste management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp