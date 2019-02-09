Poetry festival to pay tribute to late poet D Vinayachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A poetry festival in memory of the late poet D Vinayachandran titled 'Vinayachandrika' will be held at Public Library Hall here on February 11. The highlights of the event would be recital of Vinayachandran's poems, poetry discussion, memorial lecture and book release. Dr P K Rajasekharan will inaugurate the function at 10 am. Festival director Pradeep Panangad will make the introductory address. State Librarian P K Sobhana will preside over. M B Gangaprasad will pay a vote of thanks. The poets' meet will be attended by M S Banesh, Chayam Dharmarajan, K Indulekha, Biju Balakrishnan, Gireesh Puliyoor, Sumesh Krishnan, Ambalapuzha Sivakumar, Santhan, Santha Tulaseedharan, V S Bindu, D Anilkumar and S Rahul. A compilation of Vinayachandran's peoms titled "Vinayachandrika" will be released by M A Baby by handing over a copy to Anitha Thampi.