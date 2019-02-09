Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Poetry festival to pay tribute to late poet D Vinayachandran

A poetry festival in memory of the late poet D Vinayachandran titled 'Vinayachandrika' will be held at Public Library Hall here on February 11.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A poetry festival in memory of the late poet D Vinayachandran titled 'Vinayachandrika' will be held at Public Library Hall here on February 11. The highlights of the event would be recital of Vinayachandran's poems, poetry discussion, memorial lecture and book  release.  Dr P K Rajasekharan will inaugurate the function at 10 am. Festival director Pradeep Panangad will make the introductory address. State Librarian P K Sobhana will preside over. M B Gangaprasad will pay a vote of  thanks. The poets' meet will be attended  by M S Banesh, Chayam Dharmarajan,  K Indulekha, Biju Balakrishnan, Gireesh Puliyoor, Sumesh Krishnan, Ambalapuzha Sivakumar,  Santhan, Santha Tulaseedharan, V S  Bindu, D Anilkumar and S Rahul.  A compilation of Vinayachandran's  peoms titled "Vinayachandrika"  will be released by M A Baby by  handing over a copy to Anitha Thampi.

