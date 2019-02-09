Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vattiyoorkavu to don a new look soon

The assurance came in the reply to a submission raised by the  MLA in the Assembly recently.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vattiyoorkavu Junction  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of Vattiyoorkavu Junction, one of the busiest and congested junctions in the city, has gained momentum, finally.  Vattiyoorkavu MLA K Muraleedharan said he got an assurance from Works Minister G Sudhakaran that the detailed project report  (DPR) for the development works would be prepared soon.

The assurance came in the reply to a submission raised by the  MLA in the Assembly recently. "Executive engineer of the Works Department's Thiruvananthapuram Roads section has been entrusted with the DPR preparation. An investigation estimate is being prepared and the tender procedure would begin soon," the MLA said.The DPR will be prepared on the basis of the investigation estimate. Major roads leading to the junction would also be developed. They include the Peroorkada-Mannarakonam stretch, the Mannarakonam-Vazhayila road and the Sasthamangalam- Mannarakonam stretch.      

The KIIFB had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development works in the 2017-18 fiscal. An amount of R45 crore was sanctioned for land acquisition alone."But the works got delayed owing to the lack of coordination between the departments of Revenue, PWD, LSG and finance," Muraleedharan said.
The Kerala Road Fund Board has been selected as the special purpose vehicle to execute the project.

Land acquisition

About 1.8366 hectares are required for the junction development. A total of four acres of land has to be acquired for developing the three roads with 20 m width.The land acquisition hit a roadblock recently with the government deciding to change the agency which would acquire the land. Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) was entrusted with the land acquisition. But a review meeting convened by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) last week decided to assign the tasks of land acquisition and road development with a single agency - the Works Department.

TRIDA chairman C Jayan Babu told Express that he was waiting for further orders from the LSG Department. "After receiving the minutes of the meeting convened by the ACS, we sought the opinion of the LSG. We were in the preliminary stage and no acquisition was done so far," he said. Jayan Babu said the PWD minister's statement in the Assembly that the TRIDA received 30 pc of the amount required for land acquisition was incorrect. "That was a mistake. We have wrote to the Works Department that we did not receive any money," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vattiyoorkavu Junction K Muraleedharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp