36-year-old man found hanging at Palode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 36-year-old man was found hanging on a tree on the premises of his residence at Palode here on Saturday morning. The deceased is Subash, a resident of Eyacode, Peringammala, Palode.

The Palode police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, the incident is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday. He was found hanging from the branch of a jackfruit tree around 6 am by his younger brother Suresh. The police said Subash might have committed suicide.

On Friday, Subash and his younger brother were questioned by Forest officers over a fire that broke out in a forest area near their residence. Later, Suresh was also summoned to the forest station. Disheartened by this, Subash may have resorted to end his life. The body has been handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.