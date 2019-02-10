Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AIPSO condemns US intervention in Venezuela

 The All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation Kerala (AIPSO) has strongly condemned the imperialistic interventions of the US in Venezuela.

Published: 10th February 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Venezuela Flag (Photo: AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation Kerala (AIPSO) has strongly condemned the imperialistic interventions of the US in Venezuela. In a state convention held here on Saturday, AIPSO expressed its solidarity to the people of Venezuela.

In January 2019, Popular Will party leader Juan Guaidó declared himself as the president of the country. Soon, the US president Donald Trump seconded him. This was a deliberate attempt by the US to create a riot in the country. The Indian government should openly support the people of Venezuela, AIPSO said. State president C P Narayanan, V B Binu and P K Janardana Kurup attended the function.

Venezuela All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation Kerala Juan Guaidó

