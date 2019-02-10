Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Comprehensive database vital for implementing development plans: IT Secretary M Sivasankar

Lack of reliable data on public assets and resources created problems during the post-flood relief operations, IT Secretary M Sivasankar has said.   

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of reliable data on public assets and resources created problems during the post-flood relief operations, IT Secretary M Sivasankar has said.   “Creating a comprehensive and reliable database on public assets and resources is vital in preparing and implementing development plans,” he said while delivering the inaugural address at the FOSS Young Professional Meet 2018-19 (FYPM), organised by the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) at Kovalam here.

The two-day meet will discuss ways to make the state emerge as a hub for talents in FOSS and related technologies.“It’s highly essential that every public infrastructure in the state gets mapped, in terms of the type of investment, technology included in it and vulnerability of the particular public asset,” Sivasankar said.

“Once the data is available on the public domain, then various analysis will start happening from the side of individual researchers, institutions and groups, who will all look into this and will come out with specific analytical framework, and perhaps, successful policy recommendations,” he said.

In his address, Jayasankar Prasad C, director, ICFOSS, said FYPM is an avenue to reach out to the student community. The annual event brought together students, fresh graduates, young professionals and startup companies interested in FOSS-based tools and technologies. Rajeev R R, programme head, ICFOSS, welcomed the gathering. R Srinivasan, programme head, ICFOSS, presented the report of FYPM 2016. Sampath Kumar of ICFOSS proposed a vote of thanks.

