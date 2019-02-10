Government efforts helped public education sector regain glory: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s public education sector has regained its glory through the consisted efforts of the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating the public meeting as part of the annual conference of the Kerala School Teachers Association.

The Chief Minister said 3.48 lakh new enrolments were made in public schools during the past two years.

“The teachers’ community should take efforts to prevent a downfall. The government aims to make our schools centres of excellence. Teachers should refresh their knowledge and acquire new knowledge,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the school curriculum will be revised by including lessons on renaissance.

“Renaissance paved the base for the progress of Kerala. Some people are campaigning that women are impure. Teachers should maintain vigil against this,” he said.Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Mullakkara Ratnakaran MLA, ex-MLA Antony Raju, STFI senior vice-president K Rajendran, KSTA general secretary K C Harikrishnan and president K J Harikumar spoke.