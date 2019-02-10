Sabarimala temple opening: Police enhance security cover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the monthly opening of the Sabarimala temple as part of the Kumbhamasa pooja on Tuesday, the state police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free darshan for devotees. At the Sannidhanam, the police headquarters special cell SP V Ajith and DySPs Prathapan and Pradeep Kumar will lead the security charge while Telecommunication SP H Manjunath, DySPs Harikrishnan and V Suresh Kumar will be at Pamba.

At Nilakkal, Kollam city police Commissioner P K Madhu, DySPs Sajeevan and Jawahar Janardh will lead the security charge. A total of four sub-inspectors will be part of the security team at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal.

In the wake of the protests and violence reported from Sannidhanam to Nilakkal during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, the police will ensure tight security and hassle-free darshan for devotees. Devotees and media persons will be allowed to enter Pamba and Sannidhanam only after 10 am on February 12. The police have also sought the cooperation of the public to ensure peace at the temple.