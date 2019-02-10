Telecom adalat, open house on February 23

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BSNL will conduct the adalat-cum-open house of Thiruvananthapuram business area at the office of the principal general manager, BNSL Bhavan, Uppalam Road, in Thiruvananthapuram, on February 23. Customer complaints/grievances which were not settled elsewhere can be presented before the adalat.

New complaints if any will be addressed during the adalat-cum-open house section. Complaints with full particulars and relevant documentary evidence may be sent to assistant general manager (public grievances), office of PGMT, Uppalam Road, Thiruvananthapuram, 695001, on or before February 18.