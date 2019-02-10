Virology institute to take state’s health sector on an upward trajectory, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Viral investigation and research in the state are set to make a great stride as the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. A first of its kind research institute that is linked to the Global Virus Network (GVN), it will operate from the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal in the capital city. The said institute was proposed during the Nipah Virus outbreak that struck the state last May.

“An institute of this kind is the need of the hour especially when outbreaks that were supposed to be contained gets resurfaces and new infectious diseases were being reported,” said Pinarayi, while inaugurating the first-phase of IAV. According to him, the institute will not only put the state’s health sector on an upward trajectory but will also help to open up new avenues in research areas.

“When it comes to the health sector the focus should be on improving infrastructural development. But at the same time priority should also be given to the outbreak of contagious diseases. In such a scenario IAV could play a decisive role,” said Vijayan.

The CM also states that more than that of the employment opportunities that the institute could generate, the government is looking towards the social responsibility that the institute could bear. The national and international affiliations that IAV had will help it in the said endeavour.

It is learnt that IAV which will be linked to a European centre like the one in Karolinska Institute, famous for awarding Nobel Prizes and to an Asian Centre like the one in Japan, in the initial phase, will gradually be developed into a full-fledged centre and then as a GVN centre of excellence. It is also said that as IAV is linked to GVN it will get connected to the 45 centres of excellence spanning over 29 countries that come under the latter. This kind of vast network of virologists will help in the fast detection and prevention of virus-borne diseases such as Nipah.

The institute that is equipped with bio-safety level-3 facilities adhering to international standards to detect virus and research programs is also expected to run various academic programs in the near future.

According to authorities, the full-fledged functioning of IAV will be in five-phases. In the first, it will focus on setting up world-class laboratories to diagnose viral infections common in India.

During the second phase, the epidemiological study will be conducted among Keralites, which will help determine the factors associated with specific diseases and analyse the factors that may help prevent diseases. In the third phase, the focus will be on virus-related cancer and in the fourth phase training will be given to medical doctors as clinical virologists, so that they can detect and treat diseases with more efficiency. In the fifth phase, the institute will focus on the production of vaccines.

The function was also attended by Global Virus Network president Christian Bréchot, William Hall of School of Medicine and Medical Science, University College Dublin, Dr Syamsundar Kottilil, Director Clinical Virology, Institute of Human Virology in Baltimore and others.

‘No projects will be stalled due to govt apathy’

Earlier, after inaugurating the first-phase of IAV, the Chief Minister said that no projects will come to a grinding halt due to official apathy. The government and the cabinet are functioning to ensure projects do not get stalled midway, he said. Since its conceptualising stage, the IAV had received good response from all sectors including officers. “While entrusting the task of construction to the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, the only condition the government laid out was to complete the project in a time-bound manner. It is appreciable that the works had completed in time,” he said.