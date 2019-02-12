Celebrating love and friendship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Documentary maker and television journalist Priya Ravindran's latest 'Parinatha: An ardent of love," a music album was officially launched by director Anjali Menon on Monday. The album, featuring dancer Sharada Thampi, is a rendition of Swathi Thirunal’s padam 'Kanthanodu Chennu Melley' which is celebrated for its beautiful and perfect depiction of love. The album was released on YouTube and is also being promoted on WhatsApp and other social media platform.

The project is a long realised dream by Priya-Sharada duo who have been friends for several decades. The music is composed by playback singer Lakshmi Benson who runs Kalaangan, a dance and music academy in association with Sharada at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram.According to Priya, the five minute thirty second film has incorporated both new and old styles of music and art.

Sharada Thampi

The camera for the album has been cranked by 18-year-old Aman S Dominic, who is the son of Priya and Saji Dominic, a senior journalist. Aman also cranked the camera for Priya’s 25-minute long documentary on Carnatic musician Parasalla B Ponammal titled 'Ee Jeevithathinte Peru Sangeetham' which was released by K S Chitra.

Aman has captured the beauty of Swathi Thirunal’s Kuthiramalika Palace, Padmanabhapuram Palace, Azhimala, Poovar and Golf Club at Thiruvananthapuram.

The costumes for the album is designed by fashion designer and former journalist Reshmi Padma, while costume selection was by Sonia Jose Gomez, accessories by Tiji Philip and promotions by Kavita Niroop.Apart from Aman, the album crew are all women. "We have all come together on a single platform utilising all our skills and blending them to form a beautiful product," said Sharada. Sharada is married to Sujith Nair, a senior journalist.