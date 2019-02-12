‘Cobra patrol’ units to ensure women safety during pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police will deploy 25 bike patrol units for upcoming Attukal pongala festival in a bid to prevent any untoward incidents. The patrol units - referred as cobra patrol - will cover a radius of 10 km of the temple.

The patrol teams will be primarily responsible for ensuring security to the women offering pongala and would keep an eye on chain snatchers and eve-teasers. They will also be handed the responsibility of avoiding traffic blocks by their proactive intervention.

The patrol teams will constantly be on the move all the while giving feedback to the control room about the ground situation.Drones will also be put to use to monitor the festival proceedings.

The live feeds from the drones will be reviewed from the police control room.The Police Department is also taking measures to prevent criminal acts like chain snatching and for that they have prepared a file on woman chain snatchers involved in similar crimes in the state.

The help of Tamil Nadu police was also received in preparing files on the chain snatchers from those areas who have been involved in such crimes in Kerala. “The files contain their details. Photos will be provided to the officers concerned. This will help them identify the chain snatchers if they reach the city,” City Police Commissioner S Surendran said.

Another striking feature is that more police women will be deployed during the festival. In the first stage, 1000 women officers, including shadow police personnel, will be on their toes. The volunteers from residence associations will also help the police in carrying out their activities.