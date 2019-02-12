Coconics launches three laptop models

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The new venture will also cooperate with innovative start-up ventures and small and medium IT companies in public and private sectors. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released the logo of Coconics, the laptop project being implemented in PPP mode.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coconics, a joint venture of the State-run Keltron, US-based technology firm UST Global, KSIDC and Acceleron, has launched a range of laptops manufactured in the state at the Electronics Manufacturing Summit in New Delhi.CC11B, CC 11A, and C 314 are the three new models launched by the Coconics.

The CC11B, a 2-in-1 notebook with an 11-inch FHD touch screen display with sleek body, Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, USB Type-C connectivity and up to eight hours of battery backup, is aimed at frequent travellers, while CC11A model with 11-inch screen targets the students. C314 with 14-inch screen that can withstand minor shocks  and is water resistant targets the business community. All the three models will have an eight-hour battery back-up. 

Coconics, the joint venture company pitched as a unique public-private laptop and server manufacturing company of Kerala, is expected to launch the new products in the market by the second half of 2019. According to M Sivasankar, secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Coconics is formed with the aim to create a potential hardware-based manufacturing industry in Kerala.

“The new venture will be exploring the international market in tune with the time through the production and marketing of quality products,” UST Global country head and CEO Alexander Varghese said. “Coconics is an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) /original design manufacturer (ODM) venture formed as part of Make in India.

The company is ready to strengthen the hardware production industry in the country with collaboration with electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM), entrepreneurs and the state government, he said. 
The trio
