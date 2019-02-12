Samagra project: Fourth standard equivalency class to begin soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'Samagra' project is being implemented in association with the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. In the first phase of Samagra project, as many as 1996 students passed the literacy test. They will now enter the fourth standard equivalency class.

The classes were started in 100 tribal hamlets which were identified by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department as having the lowest literacy rate. The programme which began in March last year will now run into its second phase where the students who passed the literacy test will join the fourth standard equivalency class.

The second phase will begin in the five tribal hamlets in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kollam, three in Pathanamthitta, 15 in Idukki, three in Ernakulam, two in Thrissur, three in Kozhikode, seven in Malappuram, 25 in Palakkad, 25 in Wayanad, five in Kannur and five in Kasaragod.

The 'Navachetana' literacy programme was implemented in 100 SC colonies in the state. As many as 1756 students have passed the literacy test. The fourth standard equivalency classes will begin in 10 colonies in Thiruvananthapuram, 10 in Kollam, seven in Pathanamthitta, eight in Alappuzha, seven in Kottayam, five in Idukki, 10 in Ernakulam, six in Thrissur, 10 in Palakkad, seven in Malappuram, 9 in Kozhikode, three in Wayanad, five in Kannur and three in Kasaragod.

To raise the literacy level in those in the coastal areas, the 'Aksharasagaram' literacy programme is being implemented in association with the Fisheries department in Kollam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. As many as 3,115 students have passed the literacy test and will join the fourth standard equivalency classes this month.