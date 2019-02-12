Home for homeless children pursuing higher education

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Destitute/orphaned children who have completed their school education and were planning to take up higher studies can now reside at Tejomaya After Care Home. According to the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, the new facility will be helpful to those who pursue professional education.

“Nirbhaya Home which houses pregnant women, lactating women, mentally-challenged people is not a suitable place for children who are pursuing higher education,” said a WCD officer. Health Minister K K Shailaja said, “The state has 12 Nirbhaya shelter homes and 360 inmates. Of these, 80% were below the age of 18 years.”

“But it has been found that the rehabilitation of those who are above the age of 18 years has always remained a problem. The plan is to ensure quality education and to make them self-sufficient within two years. The new venture is expected to help,” the minister said.