MGNREGS brings solace to flood victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has brought solace to thousands of flood victims struggling to make both ends meet.

Official data showed 63,285 new families registered with the scheme post the devastating floods. Earlier, the government had sanctioned 50 additional working days for flood-affected districts.

“After August 16, 10.56 lakh people from 9.52 lakh families were given employment under the scheme,” said an official statement. At present, MGNREGS has 24 lakh workers from 20 lakh families in the state. Of them, 16 lakh people worked this fiscal. Women’s participation was 90 per cent. A sum of Rs 2,321.39 crore was spent in this fiscal so far. Of this, Rs 871.90 crore is due from the Centre.

Around 1.49 lakh families received 100 work days in 2018-19. Of them, 12,518 are tribal families. Over 400 tribal families completed 200 work days, while over 2,000 families received more than 150 work days.