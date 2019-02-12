New facilities give a shot in the arm to GMC Excellence plans a fillip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: New facilities on the anvil will give a fillip to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (GMC) Centre of Excellence plans a fillip. The new facilities including a linear accelerator (LINAC) block, neurosurgical microscope, ultra-model 3D colour Doppler echo machine and others will be unveiled by Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday.

“The new facilities comes in the backdrop of the plan to convert the GMC into a centre of excellence,” said an officer of the Health Department. “As part of the plan 35 new services will be rolled out. The 10 services that will be unveiled on Wednesday comes as part of the project.”

“The projects that have been included in the Rs 717 crore worth master plan for the comprehensive development of GMC are also being implemented in a time-bound manner,” the health minister said. She also informed that the LINAC Block at the GMC is coming at a time when there is a plan to convert the Radiotherapy Department into a comprehensive centre for cancer care.

Some of the major facilities that will come up at the GMC include:

Construction of LINAC Block

The block which will come up in the space between OP Block and PWD Building consists of a linear accelerator, computerized tomography simulator, brachytherapy (the treatment of cancer, especially prostate cancer, by the insertion of radioactive implants directly into the tissue) and others for the treatment of cancer. According to the Health Department, with LINAC in place, high energy x-rays or electrons could be used to confirm a tumour’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue.

Preparation of NCDIR Cancer Registry

The state government is in the process of preparing a population-based cancer registry. Also, the Indian Council of Medical Research has given its nod to prepare a hospital-based cancer registry with the help of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.

3D Colour Doppler Echo Machine

The machine that comes at a cost of I85 lakh will help to identify the problems related to the functioning of the heart valve and others. It also helps to identify the deformities that might happen to the heart muscles due to chemotherapy.

Digital X-ray

GMC will be equipped with the facility of digital x-ray units. With this, GMC will join the elite league of medical colleges with digital x-ray in the country. As part of the same two computed radiography units will also be operational. The other facilities that will be unveiled by the minister include renovated ward 22, prepaid ambulance service, biogas plant, medical ICU, pediatric cardiology surgery and new web-portal.