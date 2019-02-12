'Responsible Tourism can make Kerala score high in Sustainable Devpt Goals'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s successes with Responsible Tourism (RT) can pivot the state to a high rank in the attainment of the globally accepted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, said internationally accredited tourism expert Harold Goodwin. “The most important thing for me is the success of the Responsible Tourism Mission and the way in which local communities have been enabled to earn from tourism as an additional livelihood. Local communities don’t stop what they were doing before but have an additional source of income,” said Goodwin, who is the Founder and Managing Director of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism.

Harold Goodwin

During a recent visit to Kerala in connection with an international symposium on People's Participation for Participatory Planning & Empowerment through Responsible Tourism (PEPPER), organised by the Responsible Tourism Mission under the Tourism Department, he said the state can also favourably score in the aspects of alternative technologies, soil and water management.

“Everybody struggles with carbon, but in Kerala there is a fairly rapid uptake of alternative technologies such as solar which is very successful -- very good management of water resources, small-scale but very productive agriculture with intensive use of the land and the management of the soil along with a very productive horticulture,” the expert observed.

On partnerships for the SDGs, Kerala can be among the best places in the world, said Goodwin, an Emeritus Professor at Manchester Metropolitan University and Advisor to the World Travel Market.

On how tourism sector can contribute to the state’s rebuilding after the August floods, Goodwin said the only way the tourism industry can help in the recovery is to get back on its feet and get tourists travelling here. “Kerala is a very beautiful place to visit,” he added. “When the tsunami hit various places, in most of the cases, the local community was removed from the tourist areas and rehabilitated elsewhere because there was no other choice. However, has not happened here,” he pointed out.

Speaking about the disaster, Goodwin added, “To be honest, I expected to see a lot more damage. One of the problems about natural disasters, when they hit tourism areas, is that the news of the disaster travels very fast, the news of the recovery does not.” Though cautioning Kerala against the risk of ‘over tourism’, Goodwin welcomed the growth of Vaikom as an RT destination, which has helped to shift the burden from Kumarakom. To sustain the success, he stressed the importance of marketing so that villagers reap the benefits.