RSS, BJP leaders meet at Oachira to chalk out poll strategies

Both BJP and RSS leaders have conducted confabulations in different parts of the state with focus on seats where winning chances are high.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:06 AM

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Top-Level meeting of the RSS and BJP leaders was held recently at Oachira in Kollam district to chalk out the election strategy of the BJP in the ensuing general elections.

BJP national organising secretary and senior Pracharak of the RSS Ramlal participated in the meeting. RSS Prantha Karyavahak P Gopalankutty Master, Prantha Pracharak P N Harikrishna Kumar, Saha Pranthapracharak Sudarshan, Saha Prantha Karyavahak M Radhakrishnan and a few other senior leaders were present.There was also a one-day training programme for RSS leaders in charge of elections.Prior to the meeting, state level leaders of the RSS and BJP conducted several rounds of discussions for fine-tuning the strategies.

With Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Thrissur being considered as the seats with the maximum winnable possibilities, the Sangh has already sought the services of its full-time pracharaks to coordinate the work at the grassroot level.

BJP state organising secretary M Ganeshan is the focal point of the RSS contact with the BJP leadership as he is one of the seniormost pracharaks of the Sangh deputed to the BJP. The BJP and RSS leaders have conducted confabulations in different parts of the state with focus on seats where winning chances are high.

Radhakrishnan and Sudarshan are coordinating between the RSS and BJP. The duo are strict task masters at the grassroot levels and hence, the BJP local leadership will be having a tough time if party work is not taking place in the right manner.

Busy round of talks

Both BJP and RSS leaders have conducted confabulations in different parts of the state with focus on seats where winning chances are high.

