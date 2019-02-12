Sexual abuse: Statement to be recorded before magistrate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigators of the sexual harassment case filed by a woman employee against a priest attached with the Church of South India (CSI) will get the statement of the victim recorded before a magistrate. The decision was taken after the police observed that “the statement given by the complainant to them was not convincing.”

The complaint of sexual harassment against the priest was filed by a woman, who worked as a nursemaid in one of the church institutions, on January 29.CSI church sources maintained that the power tussle between two segments within the church precipitated the allegation, while sources close to the woman rebutted this claim.