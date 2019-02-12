Suraksha to expand its aid among mentally-challenged

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Suraksha', a novel initiative to rehabilitate mentally challenged in the Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat, has entered its second phase. The project, in association with the Department of Psychiatry, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Social Justice Department is aimed at identifying people who are in need of mental support and counselling.

According to Vishnu Mohan Dev, block officer of Chirayinkeezhu panchayat, the secondary survey conducted at the panchayat revealed that 1,281 people with mental illness are receiving treatment from Suraksha clinic. "The initial survey revealed that at least 848 people who were in need of rehabilitation were receiving home care mental aid.

The aim is to provide emotional and mental wellness for people who have been identified through the survey. Caregivers are provided with special training sessions to take care of people suffering from various mental illness including depression, anxiety, trauma, addiction and fear," said Vishnu Dev.

A programme 'School Level Mental Intervention' aimed at identifying mental discomfort in children, has been initiated in schools. Teachers are given special training to identify students who suffer from mental discomforts and provide them with special care and counselling. "A survey held recently at the school-level revealed there are 1,172 students who suffer from a mental malaise.

Our aim is to identify the issue in the initial stages. Mental health assessment scores have been taken in classes which indicate whether you are living with a mental problem or not," said Vishnu Dev. 'Vijaya Parvam', another sub-scheme of the project has been introduced in the second phase, which focuses on reducing mental pressure in students at the time of exams.

Under the Suraksha scheme, authorities plan to build a permanent rehabilitation centre at the Taluk Hospital, Chirayinkeezhu. A legal help desk will also be initiated in the future, said an official-in-charge of the Suraksha scheme.